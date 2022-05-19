Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $692,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,540. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91.

