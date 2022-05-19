Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.08 and a 200 day moving average of $485.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $448.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

