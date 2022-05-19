Financial Advisory Service Inc. Invests $5.02 Million in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 762.0% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,173. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24.

