Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.14. 24,215,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,772,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

