Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,196.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,745. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.82 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.