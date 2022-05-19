Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 13,674 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

