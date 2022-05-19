Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 66,743 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 5.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $64,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

