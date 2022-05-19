FIO Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.78 million and $2.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000243 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,313,818 coins and its circulating supply is 495,005,282 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

