First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $541.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.