First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,000. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 93.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2,607.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

