First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.60

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 460741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

