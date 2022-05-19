First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Insider Philip G. Gaglia Sells 1,199 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.00 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

