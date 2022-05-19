First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.62

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

