First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $9.00. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 2,525 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

