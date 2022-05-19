First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

