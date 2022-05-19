First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 30,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,202. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 627,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

