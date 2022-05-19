First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,027,333 shares.The stock last traded at $25.42 and had previously closed at $25.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209,395.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 173,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

