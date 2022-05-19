First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,358,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FWRG traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $13.49. 3,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,913. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

