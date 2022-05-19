Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Five Below worth $29,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

