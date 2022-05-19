Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.05

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 3726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Five Point alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,414 shares of company stock worth $571,407. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.