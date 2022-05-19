Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,404 shares of company stock worth $2,982,755. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

