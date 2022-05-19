FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.80. 750,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,073. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.69. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

