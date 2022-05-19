Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.09-$2.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

FLEX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 178,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,530,000 after buying an additional 212,743 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after buying an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after buying an additional 220,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

