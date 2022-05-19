Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Ryan Marshall Buys 350 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) Director Ryan Marshall purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,953.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

