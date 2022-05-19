Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,231. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $253,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

