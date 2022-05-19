FOAM Market Cap Achieves $7.04 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $8,745.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

