Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after buying an additional 423,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

