Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

