Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.42.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $8.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 23,286,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average is $227.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

