Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 19,861,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,045,525. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

