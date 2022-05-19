Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $25.82 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 3.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.63.

ADBE stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,663. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.27 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

