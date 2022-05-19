Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $224,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,414. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.