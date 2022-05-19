Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

