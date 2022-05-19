Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 472,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,528,000 after buying an additional 179,329 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,130. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $195.50 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

