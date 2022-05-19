Forbes J M & Co. LLP Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,671,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,308. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.45 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

