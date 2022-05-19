Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 48,077 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,077 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 165,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. 305,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154,567. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

