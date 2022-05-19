Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,598,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. Quantum-Si accounts for 8.4% of Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1,143.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 702,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,838,000 after acquiring an additional 368,769 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum-Si news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 30,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,403. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $540.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

