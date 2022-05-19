Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 1,351 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,882,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

