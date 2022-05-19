Fort L.P. Has $227,000 Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 307.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

