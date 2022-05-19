Fort L.P. Sells 3,675 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

