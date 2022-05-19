Fort L.P. Trims Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ModivCare during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in ModivCare by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.