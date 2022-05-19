Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $375,261.32 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72.

On Thursday, February 17th, Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $270.58 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.27 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortinet by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,344,000 after purchasing an additional 300,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

