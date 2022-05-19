Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,088. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.