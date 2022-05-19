Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FOXF traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.68. 5,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,711. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

