Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Acquires 38,215 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Gentex worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,690,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,592 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gentex by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 229,415 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,728. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,228. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

