Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Buys Shares of 1,376 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $53,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,211,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,198,000 after buying an additional 95,306 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,132,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.00. 256,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,047. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $170.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.