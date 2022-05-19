Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 436 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 168.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

ZBRA stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 598,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,088. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $309.00 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.