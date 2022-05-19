Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 4.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,005,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,426,000 after buying an additional 976,742 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,649,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,629,000 after purchasing an additional 262,109 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,160.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 75,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $102.75. 4,183,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

