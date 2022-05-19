Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

FRG traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

