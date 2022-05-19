Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,439,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,708,000 after buying an additional 364,308 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,352,000 after buying an additional 44,618 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000.

FLQL stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

